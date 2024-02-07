PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 750,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 429,266 shares.The stock last traded at $44.42 and had previously closed at $44.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.