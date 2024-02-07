Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $132.23 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Polymath has a total market cap of $132.23 million and approximately $9,205.82 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00158129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009313 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14422732 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $14,097.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.