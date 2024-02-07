Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

PLRX opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

