Plato Income Maximiser Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
In related news, insider Donald Hamson 28,846 shares of Plato Income Maximiser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
