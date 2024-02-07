Plancorp LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $22.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.00. 2,978,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.70. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $366.05.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

