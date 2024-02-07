Plancorp LLC Purchases New Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 987,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,081 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after acquiring an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 289,746 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,230. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 925,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,335.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,253. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.