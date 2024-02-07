Plancorp LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

LIN stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.60. The company had a trading volume of 593,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,864. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.03 and a 200 day moving average of $392.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

