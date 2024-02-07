PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.38% of PJT Partners worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 67.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

PJT opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $104.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

