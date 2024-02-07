Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of -1.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $110,735.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $110,735.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at $721,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $3,331,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,673.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% during the third quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,056 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,471,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,338,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $94,523,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.