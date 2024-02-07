Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $4,675,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,112,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,950,271. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

