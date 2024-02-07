Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $2.38 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.90.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.46. The company had a trading volume of 274,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,093. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

