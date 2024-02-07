Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.63 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.61. 209,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,864. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

