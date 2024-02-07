Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 718,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,356. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $145.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

