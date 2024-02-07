Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

