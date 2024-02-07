Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 567 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,913. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

