Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 5,574 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.40. 507,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,121. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.78.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.