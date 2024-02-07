Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 251 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $103.66. 3,335,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,019. The company has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.