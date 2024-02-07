Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 1,794 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Paycom Software by 91.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,146,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.76.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.65. 353,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

