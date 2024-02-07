Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,924 shares of company stock valued at $103,900,946. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.38. 1,758,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $244.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.