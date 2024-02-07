Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.20. 989,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

