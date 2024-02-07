Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $11.97 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

