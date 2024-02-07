Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 421,714 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $145,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9 %

PSX opened at $145.91 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

