Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, February 15th

Shares of Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, February 15th. The 1-10000 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:PNEXF opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $563,667.61. Pharnext has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products include PXT3003, a novel fixed-dose synergistic combination of baclofen, naltrexone, and sorbitol formulated that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864 to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

