Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.09. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 5,447 shares changing hands.

Petro-Victory Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.12.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

