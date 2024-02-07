PetMed Express (PETS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect PetMed Express to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PetMed Express Price Performance
PETS stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.74. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.
Insider Activity
In other PetMed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $300,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PetMed Express
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
