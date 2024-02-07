PetMed Express (PETS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect PetMed Express to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetMed Express Price Performance

PETS stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.74. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Insider Activity

In other PetMed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $300,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 1,323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PetMed Express by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PetMed Express by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading

