Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $29.47

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.47, but opened at $25.86. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 753,152 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PERI

Perion Network Stock Down 17.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Perion Network by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.