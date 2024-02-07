Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $29.47

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.47, but opened at $25.86. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 753,152 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PERI
Perion Network Stock Down 17.6 %
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Perion Network by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perion Network
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.