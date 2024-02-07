Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.
Perion Network Price Performance
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
