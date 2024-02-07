Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 6,074 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,659,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,970.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 275,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,503. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.