Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 284.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $14.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,510,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.95.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

