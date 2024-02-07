Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.44. The company had a trading volume of 899,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.82. Linde plc has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.