Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 935,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.