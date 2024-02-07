Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 29,964 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $508.49. The company had a trading volume of 188,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,355. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.67. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

