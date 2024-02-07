Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Down 6.6%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.75. 588,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 502,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 324.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.