OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OPHC opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.91.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
