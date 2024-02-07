OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OptimumBank by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

