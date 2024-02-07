Optimism (OP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.27 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $346.43 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Optimism has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00007867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,378,568 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

