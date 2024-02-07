ONUS (ONUS) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ONUS has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. ONUS has a market cap of $36.16 million and $7.17 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.37241398 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

