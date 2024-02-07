ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for ONE Gas in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.91. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,346 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

