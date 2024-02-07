Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.21. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $28.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

