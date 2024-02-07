OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCIO stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.