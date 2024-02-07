OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of OCCIO stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.
OFS Credit Company Profile
