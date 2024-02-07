OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCCIN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

