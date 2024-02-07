Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $251.65. The company has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

