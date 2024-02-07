Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $389,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 61.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in The Cigna Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $331.57. The company had a trading volume of 837,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,268. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $333.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.93. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.47.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

