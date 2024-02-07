Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 8,440 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $457.78. The firm has a market cap of $366.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.