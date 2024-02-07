Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys 1,105 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $13.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.16. 4,904,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

