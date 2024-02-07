NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.35.

NVIDIA stock traded up $18.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $700.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,066,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,323,578. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $701.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 12,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

