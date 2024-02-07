nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.170-3.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. nVent Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.27 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $66.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.