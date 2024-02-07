nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. 1,173,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

