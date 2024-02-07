NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.52

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 8703422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 10.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 4.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

