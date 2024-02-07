Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. 678,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,369. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.