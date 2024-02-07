NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

NOV opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after buying an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

